The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz Addresses Rosita’s New Relationship

The Walking Dead star Michael Cudlitz has weighed in on the love life of Abraham Ford‘s ex-girlfriend Rosita (Christian Serratos), who is now dating Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). In the six-plus years since Abraham’s death, Rosita has become a mother, months ago welcoming baby girl Coco after a fling with Siddiq (Avi Nash). In Season 10, Rosita is one-fourth of a “love quadrangle,” the given name for the unique dynamic between Rosita, Gabriel, Siddiq, and Eugene (Josh McDermitt). But how might Abe feel about Rosita’s new man if he were still alive?

“I think he’d just want to know how that works. I think he’d be like, ‘So, he’s a priest…’ Yeah, I think he would just need clarification,” Cudlitz said at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta. “I don’t think he’d care, he’d want her to be happy. I think in the end, Rosita and Eugene were always family to him and he’d want nothing but the best for them. He already dumped her.”

After striking up a bond with Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) upon settling in at Alexandria, Abraham coldly ended his relationship with Rosita. “When I met you, I thought you were the last woman on Earth,” he told her. “You’re not.” Rosita was devastated a second time when Abe was murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and sought revenge for his death.

When explaining the Rosita and Gabriel coupling, initiated during the unseen six years that followed the presumed death of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), showrunner Angela Kang said Rosita needed to feel “challenged” by her next romantic interest.

“That’s been fun for us, playing with Father Gabriel and showing this new side of him. He has come a long way, and so has Rosita,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter after the romance was revealed in Season 9. “A lot of the conversations Christian and I had about Rosita centered on how she feels she needs to be with a man she feels challenged by, and someone she has respect for. We felt it was a really interesting pairing.”

Kang has since said the love quadrangle will play an important part in Season 10.

“There’s just some really cool stuff that happens between these four characters who kind of entered this very strange alliance as a family unit, and there’s some real depth of care and friendship and emotion amongst all of them that I think leads to some really memorable moments in the season,” she told EW ahead of the new season. “And there are some interesting plot twists and turns within that as well. I’m excited for people to see how it unfolds.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.