‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Comments On Michonne’s Daughter

The Walking Dead‘s writer and creator Robert Kirkman has weighed in on the shocking recent reveals in his comic books regarding Michonne‘s daughter.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead issues #175 and #176 follow!

To conclude the first issue of the New World Order story arc, issue #175 of Kirkman’s comic would tease the introduction of Michonne’s daughter Elodie. Issue #176 would quickly pick up where its predecessor left off, introducing a slew of new characters through its journey, but delivering on issue #175’s cliffhanger on its final pages. Michonne’s daughter is alive and well and Kirkman can hardly believe it, either.

“Two happy ending cliffhangers in a row?!” Kirkman wrote in the issue’s Letter Hacks section. “What has happened to this book?! Also, response to issue #175 was petty overwhelmingly awesome. I’m so glad you guys are liking the direction we’re going in. It was a wild swing we were taking, and I was worried people might respond negatively to the idea of Michonne’s daughter still being alive. Turns out… maybe it’s time for a little positivity in this book. WHO KNEW?”

Of course, Kirkman could be teasing positivity only to shatter reader hearts as he has in years past. The Walking Dead is not known for gleeful reunions which prompt happy storylines. The Walking Dead editor Sean Mackiewicz weighed in, as well. “We teased you with Elodie at the end of last issue, and we’re not big enough creeps that we’d make you wait twenty-five issues to confirm she’s alive. There’s a lot to untangle between mother and daughter, a lot of time missed to catch up… more next issue.”

Furthermore, the relationship with her daughter might be the cure of “loneliness” Michonne has needed since isolating herself from any true connections. “As seen in this issue, there may be a cure for her loneliness,” Mackiewicz writes, “just not necessarily through romance.”

The character may, however, form a new relationship in the future if Kirkman’s add-on to Mackiewicz’s comment is any actual indication. “And I would expect that there is some more romance ahead for her eventually,” Kirkman wrote. “I mean, everyone seems to be pairing off in this book.”

Fans of The Walking Dead TV series who recently dove into the comics are probably left a bit confused by the sudden introduction. Danai Gurira’s live-action Michonne only ever mentioned a son named Andre. The comic series had never named Elodie before issue #175. The Telltale Games series (which is ruled as canon to the comics) is where she was first introduced. On several occasions in the video game, Michonne was tormented by flashbacks of her kids, including Elodie. Luckily, Michonne can breathe a little easier, knowing her little one is okay.

The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.