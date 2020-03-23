The Walking Dead: Major Characters Get Shocking Alternate Deaths in Michonne’s Last Episode

The Walking Dead killed off fan-favorite characters a second time in Sunday’s “What We Become,” where a drugged Michonne (Danai Gurira) hallucinated disturbing deaths for Glenn (Steven Yeun) and other friends. Having travelled with suspicious survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to a U.S. Navy research facility on Bloodsworth Island, part of a deal reached at Oceanside in “The World Before,” Michonne was taken prisoner when snooping for weapons Virgil said were capable of eliminating the walker army commanded by Whisperer Alpha (Samantha Morton). Virgil hoped the herb concoction slipped into Michonne’s food would bring her peaceful visions of her lost loved ones, but as she told him after recovering, the drugs “took my family from me. I saw Hell.”

For Virgil, whose arrangement with Michonne brought her to the island to put down his zombified family, the island herbs collected from his late wife’s garden allowed him to relive precious memories of Lisa and children Jasmine and Bobby. He told a tripping Michonne, “I want you to see. You don’t think I see it, but I do. You’re in pain, like me. You need peace, like me.”

She imagined a tormented Siddiq (Avi Nash), her right-hand man who was murdered by a Whisperer spy just days earlier while Michonne and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) were away at Oceanside. “You were supposed to protect us,” the haunting vision said, blaming Michonne for the deaths of her beloved Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and their son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

“What happens to Coco?” Siddiq asked of the baby daughter he shared with Rosita (Christian Serratos). “What happens to my family?”

Telling her to “stop fighting it,” Virgil stood by as Michonne relived past episodes of The Walking Dead, but with key differences:

Andrea

Brought back to the earliest days of the apocalypse, Michonne is again the hooded figure who travelled with a pair of walker pets. Unfazed by the screams of Andrea (Laurie Holden), who has just fled the Greene family farm overrun by walkers, Michonne turned away as the woman who was once her closest friend was torn apart by walkers.

In this vision, Andrea was last seen as a mangled husk of a corpse left to rot in the woods.

Laura

After Rick Grimes unseated Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from his position of power, former Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) eventually assimilated into Michonne’s Alexandria, where she served on its council until she was killed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst). In Michonne’s nightmare, a sleeping Laura was killed by Glenn when Rick and his people infiltrated a Savior outpost in the dead of night in “Not Tomorrow Yet.”

In reality, it was a pair of male Saviors who were murdered by Glenn.

Glenn and Heath

Glenn and Heath (Corey Hawkins) escaped the Savior outpost unscathed in reality, but in Michonne’s nightmare, she gunned down the two Alexandrians for murdering Laura.



Michonne then fled the compound after escaping heavy fire from Rick.

Michonne

In a twist on the group’s first meeting with Negan, the deceased Glenn is spared being executed by Negan’s barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille. Rick, Carl, Rosita, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin Green), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Glenn’s widow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) were lined up when Negan handed his beloved bat to “right hand gal” Michonne, who selected herself — the real Michonne present that night in the clearing — for death.



The real version of events ended with Negan using his bat to execute both Abraham and Glenn.

Savior Michonne

Michonne’s drug-induced nightmare ended when Savior Michonne was struck down by a bolt fired by Daryl. She was then finished off by Rick, who stuck his Colt Python in her face before pulling the trigger.



Returned to reality, Michonne confronted Virgil about what he sees when he trips.

Virgil’s Visions

“Lisa with that damn camera pointed at everyone. My babies,” he said of his wife and children. “Little Jasmine sitting by the fire with that book, asking a million questions about a world she’ll never know. Bobby and me laying on the roof of the annex, looking up at the stars. Heaven. I wanted… hoped that you would see that, too.”

“It took my family from me,” Michonne spit back. “I saw Hell.” Virgil apologized, telling Michonne, “The only world I ever wanted was one they were in. I don’t know how I do this without them.”

“You try,” she said. “Like the rest of us.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.