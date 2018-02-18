New ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Clip Reveals How The Saviors Got Out

A new clip from next Sunday’s mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead reveals how the Saviors escaped the Sanctuary before enacting explosive vengeance on an unsuspecting Alexandria.

The clip sees Morgan scoping out the Sanctuary pinned down by walkers, lead there by the combined efforts of Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom.

Squads of Saviors with automatic weapons open fire on the flood of undead below, cutting them down effortlessly — their bullets manufactured by Eugene.

Morgan, communicating by walkie talkie, informs the team: “They’re trying to make a path,” he says. “They’re gonna get out!”

More Saviors rush out the front door, opening fire on walkers at close range and firing shots at Morgan. He narrowly avoids a flurry of bullets as they pierce his cover.

Rick comes across the scene in the final moments of episode 8×07 after successfully recruiting Jadis and the Scavengers to his side.

Dispatching some walkers feasting on felled soldiers, Rick retrieves a walkie talkie.

“Snipers. Report in.”

Silence.

“This is Rick Grimes. Does anybody copy?”

Rick grabs a sniper rifle and scales a water tower. At the top, he looks through its scope — only to see the Sanctuary’s courtyard cleared, wasted walkers littering the ground.

The Saviors have escaped.

Negan and his army retaliated against the allied communities in 8×08, launching a simultaneous attack and reapplying pressure on Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom.

Episode 8×09, “Honor,” will see the death of Carl Grimes, who revealed a soon-to-be fatal walker bite in the closing moments of the mid-season finale.

Carl sustained the wound in episode 8×06 while helping newfound ally Siddiq lay walkers to rest.

Also departing The Walking Dead is Morgan actor Lennie James, who boards season 4 of Fear The Walking Dead.

That series, which will return with a time jump, will be a continuation of Morgan’s journey.

“The journey we’re gonna see Morgan on expands his character, but is still part of that battle that he’s having — with himself and the world around him and trying to figure out how best he can continue with the punishment that he’s been given, which is to keep living,” James told TV Line.

ComicBook.com debuted exclusive images from the mid-season premiere, depicting Rick and Michonne coping with the fallout from Carl’s death.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 25 on AMC.