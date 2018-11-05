‘The Walking Dead’ Rick Grimes Movies Could Include Michonne and Daryl

The Walking Dead just aired the explosive final episode featuring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. But in this case, the end is just another beginning for a whole new world in the zombie-infested universe.

AMC announced Lincoln would be returning for a planned trilogy of films set in The Walking Dead universe, reprising his role as Rick Grimes. But that’s just the first step of producer Scott Gimple’s plans for the future of the franchise, and he’s already mentioned seeing characters like Michonne and Daryl in movies as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, it states that it’s possible the two fan-favorite Walking Dead characters will appear in the new movie. So there is hope for fans to see Danai Gurira and Norman Reedus alongside Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes once again.

AMC programming president David Madden spoke about the possibility of Michonne appearing, saying he has “high hopes” the two lovers will cross paths once again.

“We believe this is a world and narrative with many possibilities and opportunities for character development and we’re excited to expand the series into a franchise that can live across multiple formats,” Madden said. “For many years, fans have talked about things in the apocalypse they want to see and now we have an opportunity to explore those stories, beginning with the character who started it all, Rick Grimes.”

All eyes are on Andrew Lincoln for the future, who will help kick off a new wave of The Walking Dead stories in the upcoming movies.

“We have a lot on the horizon – starting with a new epic featuring one of the greatest leading actors in television history and one of the best people I’ve ever met,” Gimple said. “These films are going to be big evolutions of what we’ve been doing on the show, with the scope and scale of features. We’re starting with the first part of the continuing story of Rick Grimes, and there is much more on the way, featuring yet-unseen worlds of The Walking Dead and faces from the show’s past, as well as new characters we hope to become favorites, told by TWD veterans and emerging voices. We want to break new ground with different, distinct stories, all part of the same world that’s captured our imagination for nearly a decade of the Dead.”

The ninth season of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC. We’ll hear more about the new movies in the coming months.