The Walking Dead Meme Hilariously Introduces Negan to Alpha

The Walking Dead has a sprawling ensemble of characters, many of which have never met on the AMC series. Among the characters who have remained separate are Negan and Alpha. Negan, once the show’s main villain, has been in prison in Alexandria throughout Season 9 and Season 10 (though he is starting to stretch his legs a bit recently). Alpha, meanwhile, has become one of the most menacing villains introduced on the show and arrived late in Season 9 with her presence being felt in the current run. Negan and Alpha’s introduction might be coming sooner than later but a funny meme put together by fans of the series has already imagined what it might be like.

In Season 9 of TWD, Alpha marched over to the Hilltop to get her daughter back. Standing in their front yard, she introduced herself: “I am Alpha.” This moment has now been paired with Negan’s introduction to Father Gabriel in Season 7 a few years ago. After Gabriel catches him by surprise, Negan proclaims, “You are creepy as s—!” It was a comical moment back then and remains memorable today.

Now, those two moments have been spliced together in the meme below to imagine what Negan meeting Alpha might be like…

Of course, in the comics, the meeting between Negan and Alpha isn’t exactly funny. Spoilers from the comics follow!

In the books written by Robert Kirkman, Negan abandons his jail cell to meet the Whisperers. Instead of joining them, he goes ahead kills their leader, delivering Alpha’s head to Rick Grimes as a means to gain his trust. He somewhat does form an alliance with Rick at that point but it comes with the cost of launching the Whisperer War.

This same Wisperer War might be headed to the AMC series. “What’s interesting about the first episode is, and we’ve seen it in the trailers, is our group is rehearsing military maneuvers,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told EW. “I think you definitely get the sense at the end of last season that some of them want to fight. But the truth of the matter is that Alpha is the most formidable villain that they have ever encountered, so I don’t know how you actively fight a woman who walks amongst the dead.”

The group is readying themselves for battle, but will they go to battle? “The first episode of the show tests all of that, because we set up this season where it’s been a couple months since the snowstorm of the finale of last year, and you see them practicing these military maneuvers,” Nicotero said. “So you get the sense that they’re preparing themselves if a war ever happens.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.