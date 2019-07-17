The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Free Negan in Season 10

Over the course of nine season’s AMC‘s The Walking Dead has deviated quite a bit from Robert Kirkman’s source material. Carl was killed, Carol survived, Daryl was included — there have been a ton of changes over the years, but that doesn’t mean the show doesn’t like to stick to the comics from time to time. The recent Whisperer War was a good example of that consistency, and it looks like there’s another story similarity on the way in the upcoming Season 10.

In the comics, Negan eventually got out of prison, and even started to develop a relationship with Rick Grimes. While Rick is currently gone on the show, and Michonne rules over Negan’s cell with an iron fist, it seems as though the villain’s freedom is imminent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with EW, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang teased that Negan has been in captivity for a bit too long, and that his rescue of Judith in the Season 9 finale may be enough to earn him his freedom.

“We had a whole year with him in his cell,” Kang said, “so I think after his heroic rescue of Judith, people might’ve noticed that when he was in that bed in the infirmary, he was not tied up or cuffed. So we’re dealing with the next stage of what things are for Negan. I think for people who have been wanting us to release the Negan, there will be some satisfaction there.”

At the end of Season 9, a snow storm put the lives of several characters in danger, including Judith Grimes and Daryl’s dog. It was Negan who stepped up to the plate and saved them from a certain death, which may cause some to reconsider his life sentence.

In the comics, Negan escaped prison and paid a visit to the Whisperer camp, where he killed their leader, Alpha. Negan believed that bringing Alpha’s head back to Rick on a silver platter would earn him a place among the free in Alexandria, but things didn’t exactly work out that way.

Are you hoping to see Negan freed in The Walking Dead Season 10? Or would you rather him stay in prison for killing Glenn and Abraham? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season this fall on AMC.