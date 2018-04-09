Negan Explains The Trap For Rick In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Clip

The newest clip from The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale sees Negan explain his evil plan.

Father Gabriel, who spent all of season 8 pinned down and imprisoned at the Sanctuary, sits behind Negan in a car. Negan rides shotgun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ricky was slipped some intel, make him think he can get the jump on me,” Negan says.

“Thing is, it came from a less-than-reliable source so if I were him, I’d be scouting ahead, taking out that little roadblock crew who’s gonna make Rick think he’s got the real story, where I’ll really be.”

All Gabriel can do is sit in horror and listen as the villain monologues about massacring his friends.

“They’ll come to get me. See, that is the trap. And that is how we will get them,” Negan explains. “They’re gonna find a map with the time and place I’ll be, and they’re gonna believe it. Because they will have killed all those poor bastards.”

Elsewhere, Rick, Daryl, Morgan, Carol, Jerry and others have taken out a band of Saviors.

Morgan, with that look in his eye, approaches a wounded and rattled Savior.

“Hey, hey ,hey, I give up, I give up,” he says, faster than you can blink. “I’m done, I’m done!”

Morgan impales him with his stick. Slashes his throat.

Then, a voice from off screen.

“Dude, that was messed up!”

It’s a bloodied, ghostly vision of Jared — the rat-faced Savior Morgan brutally killed in 8×14 when he trapped him and held him down while he was torn apart by walkers.

“I mean, Jesus!” the taunting ghost says.

End of clip.

Negan, knowing Dwight has been acting as the Savior mole, entrusted the two-faced Savior with a map intended to lead Rick and crew directly into the line of fire.

And Negan might have the firepower to do it: he’s enlisted a seemingly fully compliant Eugene as his bullet maker to manufacture enough ammunition to eradicate the rebels, who Negan says he’s no longer interested in talking to. He wants them all dead.

So much for “people are a resource.”

Father Gabriel, who recently underwent a crisis of faith in Eugene’s bullet making factory, feels he’s lost his way — but he could find purpose if he somehow manages to break free and alert Rick of Negan’s nefarious plan.

As seen in the finale trailer, All Out War comes to its action-packed end as Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom take their last stand against Negan and the Saviors.

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.