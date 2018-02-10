‘The Walking Dead’ Among Netflix’s Top 10 First Binges

AMC’s The Walking Dead is the third-most binged show on streaming service Netflix, the company reports.

The hit zombie drama is beat out by only AMC’s own Breaking Bad and Netflix original series Orange is the New Black.

Netflix originals Stranger Things, Narcos, and House of Cards come in fourth, fifth, and sixth place, followed by Prison Break, 13 Reasons Why, Grey’s Anatomy, and American Horror Story.

Defining a binge as finishing a show within a week of starting, Netflix finds that over 90% of subscribers have binge watched, with first binges lasting on an average of three days.

35% of members have revisited their first binge and it takes just shy of two weeks for members to start a binge after first joining Netflix.

The study focused on subscribers who signed up in the last five years and its findings did not include family-oriented content or shows with less than five episodes.

“Most people wait until the third date, but globally it only takes two weeks (well, 12 days to be exact) for the majority of Netflix members to go all the way. No, not Netflix and chill. We’re talking about your first time bingeing on Netflix,” shared the streaming service in a press release.

In addition to its wide offering of both original and licensed television content, Netflix plans to add 80 original movies in 2018. Netflix most recently purchased and offered The Cloverfield Paradox, sequel to 2008’s Cloverfield, exclusively to its subscribers.

The sci-fi thriller debuted on the streaming service immediately following Super Bowl 52 last Sunday. The film, off loaded by studio Paramount, cost Netflix more than $50 million to acquire.

Netflix aims to spend upwards of $6 billion on content despite being $4.8 billion in debt.

Memberships continue to grow even after a recent price increase. As of January, Netflix has signed more than 117 million subscribers worldwide.

According to industry analysts, Netflix could be acquired by Apple, who are sitting on more than $250 billion in cash.

The Walking Dead will soon deal with the fallout from the loss of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), who will perish in the series’ mid-season finale airing Sunday, February 25 on AMC.