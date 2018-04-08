‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 15: Worth

AMC will air the fifteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×15 is titled, “Worth.” The official synopsis for Worth reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.” Of course, Aaron’s search is known to be at the Oceanside community, where he was last seen parting ways with Enid in an effort to recruit the group to Rick’s army.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The old friend Daryl and Rosita encounter will most likely be Eugene, as the final moments of Episode 8×14 saw the pair camping outside of his bullet manufacturing building, eager to strike.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7340]

The thirty-two photos from Episode 8×15 released by AMC ahead of its airing promise it will deliver a slew of characters in different locations for the new hour. Following the backlash of Season Seven’s “bottle episodes,” Season Eight has featured several stories in each of its fourteen episodes to date. Episode 8×15 is no exception, as the Saviors, Oceanside, and Hilltop communities all come into play. Furthermore, it will continue the trend of featuring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, if only briefly, in every single episode of the season (with only one exception, so far).

Episode 8×15 will inevitably explore the consequences of Simon’s choices in Negan’s absence. Not only did Simon not send a rescue squad out for Negan during his encounter with Rick Grimes but, after telling the Saviors he thought Negan dead, he lead an attack on the Hilltop in which he tried to kill everyone. Furthermore, he was outed for killing each member of Jadis’ trash heap group.

The new episode is directed by Michael Slovis and written by David Leslie Johnson and Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.