Greg Nicotero Praises New ‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Angela Kang

The showrunner change coming to The Walking Dead for its ninth season will be a good thing for the AMC series if executive producer Greg Nicotero‘s comments are any indication.

Heading into Season Nine, the zombie drama will move current showrunner Scott Gimple to Chief Content Officer, a position which will allow him to see and plan for all Walking Dead content including spinoffs, video games, and otherwise. Taking his place to helm te flagship series will be Angela Kang, who has been writing episodes since its earliest seasons.

“What I’ll say about Angela is she’s an amazing writer. She’s written some of our best episodes,” Nicotero told Metro. “I worked very closely with Angela the first episode I directed which was Season Two when Dale is killed, and that episode was such a fascinating study because there’s so much going on. If you go back and look at season two – which I still feel has a tremendous amount of merit for the show because it really allowed the characters to become grounded – there’s so much going on.”

Kang, who has written some of the dialogue-driven and character-developing episodes in Season Eight such as The Big Scary U, could continue to bring such elements to the series. “There’s the 12 Angry Men aspect of Dale trying to fight for everybody or fight for Randall to live,” Nicotero said. “Then you have Carl in the swamp and Shane. There’s so much going on and it’s so intricately put together and Angela wrote that episode. ‘She’s been written a lot of our great episodes and she’s been with us since season two so I think she’s got a great voice.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.