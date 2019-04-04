Norman Reedus Addresses His Future On ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead just closed its ninth season, and it is becoming harder and harder to find pieces of the original cast as each finale passes. With Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan out, fans are eyeing the show’s remaining leads and their futures. So, it will reassure some to know Norman Reedus is speaking out on his plans for the future.

After all, when it comes to The Walking Dead, the actor doesn’t plan to let Daryl Dixon go anytime soon.

Recently, the actor sat down with with Entertainment Tonight Canada ahead of The Walking Dead‘s PaleyFest panel. It was there he told the publication he has no plans to leave the AMC show for awhile.

“I don’t want to go anywhere. I’ll burn down that whole studio if they got rid of me,” Reedus said, stressing he doesn’t “have any plans” to leave the show.

Still, Reedus did warn fans that decision is not up to him entirely. The Walking Dead can kill characters at any given moment, and Reedus says he’s not sure how he would like Daryl to go out.

“I always said I wanted to just walk off into the sunset with a dog, but now so many people are doing that, that I don’t know. I don’t know how I’d want to die,” the actor said. “I don’t want to die ever, so I don’t want to put it out there. I don’t want to give anyone any ideas.”

With much of the show’s original cast gone, fans have wondered if Daryl would be the character to rise up in Rick’s absence. Plenty of focus has been brought to the fan-favorite character, but Reedus admits he’s glad showrunner Angela Kang did not simply replace Rick with Daryl upon Lincoln’s exit.

“I remember I was talking to Angela: I was like, ‘Don’t give me Rick Grimes speeches.’ Daryl’s not the guy who’s going to build a soapbox and say, ‘We’re gonna build a community!’ He’s just not that guy,” the actor said.

As The Walking Dead heads into a new season, fans are not sure what will come of Daryl. The show’s stakes are always changing, so it seems all audiences can do hope the best comes around for the survivor moving forward.

