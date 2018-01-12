‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Walks Blue Carpet With Diane Kruger At Critics’ Choice Awards

Norman Reedus and girlfriend Diane Kruger stepped out together on the Critics’ Choice Awards’ blue carpet Thursday night in Santa Monica, California.

The couple, who have been together publicly since March 2017, hit their first red carpet as a couple during last weekend’s Golden Globes. Reedus and Kruger engaged in some mild PDA with Reedus kissing his lady’s hand during a photo op.

Reedus is nominated for best unstructured reality series for AMC’s Ride with Norman Reedus, which follows the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast as he treks around the globe.

Ride concluded its second season run in December, featuring appearances from Reedus’ Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Walking Dead director and make-up guru Greg Nicotero, and Equanimity and The Bird Revelation comedian Dave Chappelle.

AMC renewed the popular reality series for a third season in September. The season is expected to air fall 2018.

“There’s not much I love more than riding my bike on an open road with good friends,” Reedus said about the season 3 pickup.

“The fact that I get to do that as my job is a dream come true. I’m super stoked for people to watch the upcoming season and can’t wait to start shooting three soon.”

Kruger, 41, and Reedus, 49, first appeared on-screen engaged in a romantic relationship in 2015 drama Sky.

The actress, best known for her roles in National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds, will next appear in David DuBos drama Butterfly in the Typewriter.

Reedus is best known as bow-wielding apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon in hit zombie drama The Walking Dead, currently in its eighth season, where fan-favorite Daryl is currently acting defiant towards Alexandrian leader and close friend Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Reedus also features in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding video game, which has yet to set a release date.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, February 25.