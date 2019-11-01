The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Still Owns Andrew Lincoln’s Beard and Scott Wilson’s Hair

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who has played crossbow-wielding survivor Daryl Dixon for all ten seasons of the zombie drama, is still the proud owner of Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln‘s beard and the ponytail once sported by late Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson. Reedus has kept Lincoln’s beard — preserved in a bag in his refrigerator — for more than half a decade. In 2015, Reedus said Wilson once sent him Hershel’s ponytail, also kept preserved in a baggie in his refrigerator, sat comfortably next to Lincoln’s beard.

“I kept Andrew Lincoln’s beard, I have it in a bag in the refrigerator. And the late, great Scott Wilson’s ponytail, I kept that as well,” Reedus said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Asked where he keeps these momentos, Reedus said with a laugh, “In the refrigerator. Down in the bottom!”

Now first-billed on The Walking Dead, currently airing its tenth season on AMC, Reedus looked to lessons learned from Lincoln’s Rick and Wilson’s Hershel for his performance as Daryl, forced to fill more of a leadership role amid a conflict with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers.

“Daryl is such a different character this year. It’s nice when he moves,” Reedus previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “The ghosts of the people who were here before him are weighing on his shoulders. He’s a different dude now. Alpha came to the door of the Hilltop, knocked on it, and asked to speak with the leader. I’m visiting, no one says anything, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll go talk to her.’ That’s not season five Daryl. Back then, Daryl would have said, ‘Whatever. Keep knocking.’ I find myself in all these situations thinking, ‘Hershel could have done this. Rick would have done that.’ There’s a lot of that this year.”

As the season unfolds, TWD grows “combustible.”

“I hope you’re excited for The Walking Dead, because this season’s fricking crazy. It’s so good this season,” Reedus said at ACE Comic Con Midwest earlier in October when previewing Season 10. “There are things that are gonna happen this season that are mind-blowing, and the sets are huge, it’s just nuts. Everybody on our crew, who have been there for ten years, are freaking out over this season. And they’re kinda hard to phase, ’cause they’re there every single day, but it’s nuts.”

