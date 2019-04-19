‘The Walking Dead’ Only Has One Character From Iconic Photo

The Walking Dead was built on a mantra of no character being safe from the post-apocalyptic threats. However, no one could have predicted how literal that mantra was. An iconic photo from the earliest season of the show featuring most of the original cast (exception being Melissa McBride, who remains on the show) now features only one character/cast member who remains on the show.

Along with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, Jon Bernthal’s Shane Walsh, Steven Yeun’s Glenn Rhee, and Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes, are Dale, Jacqui, Sophia, Jim, T-Dog, and Andrea. Of course, the only character remaining in color is Daryl Dixon. Daryl (and Norman Reedus) is the only character from this photo who remains on The Walking Dead heading into its tenth season. Rick Grimes is still alive — but he’s not on the show anymore.

Check out the photo (and take a trip down memory lane) below…

“I started on season one of the show and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on The Walking Dead‘s Senoia, Georgia set in September of 2018. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day in a million different ways, but it’s a fight that I’ve invested in. My family’s here. I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country. I’ve been in New York a long, long time and now every time I go back to New York, I just wanna go back to Georgia. It’s crazy there, especially since the show is so big. I’m very recognizable with my long hair and beady, scary little eyes. It’s hard to go anywhere, and I like it here. This is my family now. I’d love to see it to the end.”

As for whether or not he expects to get the news of his exit one day, Reedus quips, “We’ll all get that script.” He does, however, admit that while Daryl grows, Norman Reedus grows. “Daryl has gone from a crook to having a chip on his shoulder to not trusting anybody to having no friends to slowly being trusted to slowly being part of a group and a family to being a leader,” Reedus said. “My life has been like that. I’m a better friend. I’m a better father. I’m more responsible. I like my job. I pay attention more.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.

