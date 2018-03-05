‘The Walking Dead’: Pollyanna McIntosh is Down to Play Whisperer Leader Alpha

The Walking Dead‘s Jadis appears to be on a path toward becoming Alpha now more than ever — an idea Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh is willing to carry out.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×10 follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Simon inflicted havoc on her people, eliminating every member of the landfill’s Scavengers squad, Jadis revealed her true colors to Rick Grimes. She was an artist before the world fell who saw the landfill, a place where she would come for supplies, as a canvas for people to restart with less rules, words, and restrictions. They did just that. However, such a leadership style echoes the mentality of The Whisperers — a popular group from The Walking Dead comics — and their leader Alpha.

While McIntosh won’t say whether or not such a path is in store for Jadis (and she would know), she is willing to shave her head and take on the new arc. “Yeah, of course,” McIntosh said on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead. “I don’t know what it would look like under there, because I’ve cracked my head open twice, so I’ve got lots of stitches!”

While McIntosh promises audiences will see more of Jadis in the coming episodes, she also teases some more revealing moments for the character. “What I would assume as an audience member is that there’s more to be revealed, that these are layers coming off,” McIntosh said. “The language and the clothing and what’s next? That sounds like a commercial for a gentleman’s club. You know what I mean? What’s next? What else can we discover about her? Where will she go from here? So, I always feel like characters, either they get broken down, so they need to be built up or they get broken down and so they turn and they have more of a wall or something in the way, so I’m kind of looking forward to seeing which direction she takes, but she looks pretty damn determined at the end of that episode to me.”

Previously, ComicBook.com outright asked McIntosh if she was playing Alpha in the long run upon catching up with her at a Walker Stalker Convention. “I think, you know, in a very diplomatic, politician type of way,” McIntosh started. “I can say I think anything is possible in this universe we’re inhabiting right now and that’s one of the really strong points of the show because I’m not gonna tell you anything!”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.