‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals First Look at Pregnant Michonne

A promotional photo from The Walking Dead 914, ‘Scars,’ offers the first look at a pregnant Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Pregnant Michonne next week on #TheWalkingDead!!! pic.twitter.com/MZZqny34X3 — The Walking Dead Fix (@TWDFix) March 11, 2019

Michonne fell pregnant earlier this season after a romantic scene in 903, ‘Warning Signs,’ where lover Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) suggested “another way to build for the future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘Scars’ will explore some of the six-year time period skipped over in the wake of Lincoln’s final episode in November, where a wounded Rick was rescued by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and flown away in a helicopter, leaving behind Michonne, daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) and, nine months later, son RJ (Antony Azor).

“We saw Rick and Michonne attempt to add to the future — well, it worked. There’s a little boy,” Gurira said in a November episode of Talking Dead.

“When [showrunner] Angela [Kang] told me we were going to do that — first thing, I was stunned, because I never expected that to be where we would go. But I thought it was very beautiful, about the idea that he left her with their son. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s beautiful, because there’s a new little Grimes.”

“We talked at the beginning of the season about what happens after war. One of the things you often see is baby booms. It’s a sign of hopefulness,” Kang previously told THR when explaining the genesis of a Richonne baby.

“We wanted to show that Rick and Michonne were committed to each other, fully. They hadn’t gotten married the way others had; there was no proposal, no ring. And yet, they’re the couple who are completely committed to each other. It seemed like a sign of their commitment, and their optimism for the future. They believed they could bring a new child into this world and they could make the world better for that child.”

Rick’s “death” — and a traumatic event to be revealed in ‘Scars’ — left Michonne mentally and physically scarred, turning Michonne into a guarded and xenophobic leader of Alexandria.

The Walking Dead next airs ‘Scars’ Sunday, March 17 at 9/8c on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!