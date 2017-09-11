‘The Walking Dead’ Shuts Down Season 8 Production Due To Hurricane

The Walking Dead has shut down production in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The AMC series films in Senoia, Georgia and Atlanta, Georgia but has temporarily halted work on its eighth season for Monday, September 11 with the massive storm arriving in Georgia.

“Acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command and ahead of heavy rains, strong wind, and potential flooding from Hurricane Irma, Gov. Nathan Deal today expanded the emergency declaration to include an additional 65 counties,” Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted. “The state of emergency now includes all 159 counties in Georgia. State government will e closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

This is the second time production on The Walking Dead‘s eighth season has been temporarily halted, as the tragic loss of stuntman Jon Bernecker earlier this summer paused work, as well.

The Walking Dead is hardly the only Atlanta production being affected by Hurricane Irma. Both Avengers 4 and Ant-Man and The Wasp are filming at Pinewood Studios, not far from The Walking Dead‘s home base, and will be temporarily halting their work as a safety precaution.

Florida, the state which has been hit with Hurricane Irma in its Category 4 classification (making it the worst in the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina), does not have much going on by the way of television or film. No notable productions have been interrupted by the storm in the Sunshine State.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.