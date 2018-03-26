‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Do Not Send Us Astray

The episode begins with Morgan Jones standing in the woods. Behind him, he sees the ghost of Gavin, who speaks to him and claims, “You know what it is.” He blames Morgan for allowing Henry to kill him, rather than killing him himself. Morgan tries to attack him but there is no one there.

He huddles against a tree until a horn sounds, prompting him to sound a horn, which continues a relay of horns back to the Hilltop as a warning message. Jerry hears it and tells Tobin, Cal, and others, “It’s on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside, Ezekiel, Carol and others prep for battle. Henry wants to join the fight but Ezekiel orders him to defend the Hilltop from the inside and keep others alive.

In the infirmary, Dana organizes supplies with Siddiq. She’s not very friendly. She questions whether or not he can help or be of any value. “People who don’t know enough are more dangerous than people who don’t know s—,” she tells him. He argues for himself and insists he is ready to help.

“Stop asking me what I’ve done and start telling me what to do besides telling me where to put the damn blankets,” he tells her. She orders him to get ready. The sun sets on the Hilltop as they prepare for battle with cars lining the interior for cover. Night falls and Jerry sees the Savior convoy approaching, signaling Maggie to prepare for battle.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits roll.

Continued

The convoy parks outside the Hilltop. Simon notices she has barricaded and orders his Saviors to move the blockade. Maggie radios to him and Simon informs her that Negan received her care package in the box which he gave to her. “The bill’s come due and you and your people are gonna have to pay,” Simon tells her. “Quite dearly I’m afraid.”

Maggie tells him she will execute the 38 Savior prisoners if he does not leave. Alden speaks into the microphone and asks Simon not to spend this night dying. “The Saviors you’re in possession of there are damaged goods,” Simon tells her. He says Saviors who get captured are of no value and he says, “Screw them!”

Gregory questions Maggie’s decision. She says it will ultimately work.

Simon tells the Saviors to get the party started. “Our goal is not merely infection, it is conclusion,” Simon tells everyone.

“This isn’t what he’d want,” Dwight says. “You know that right? He can still be out there. You sure you wanna face that when he shows.”

“Better to better forgiveness than asks permission, D!” Simon tells him. “Future problems!”

Suddenly, Daryl races up on his bike with a machine gun and guns down several Saviors. The gate opens and they follow him in. A pick up truck is loaded with Saviors. Maggie orders everyone to open fire. They do.

The Saviors finally start firing back, striking several people with mucked up arrows. Alden pleads with Maggie to allow him to help defend this place. Maggie looks around for Negan but doesn’t see him. Carl and Ezekiel lay down fire on the ground.

Tobin suddenly gets sliced by a knife and lays on the ground bleeding Carol rushes to him. “Long time, no see,” he says to her while bleeding.

Simon order Dwight to follow him in his attack.

Siddiq orders Carol back into the fight and comes over to help Tobin.

Simon and Dwight sneak up on Tara. Daryl sees them, so Dwight shoots an arrow into her back, prompting them to flee.

Michonne rushes over to Daryl to indicate everyone needs to retreat. The lights go down and silence falls on the Hilltop. Simon emerges, leading a group, but he can’t see anything. The Saviors investigate the location, slowly and quietly. Simon now wants to go inside and “do some proper slaughtering.” He starts to whistle as they approach the house.

Suddenly, a row of headlights come on and the Barrington House unloads fire on the Saviors. Simon and his group flee. Rick enters from another angle and opens fire. The Saviors are fleeing. Rick almost kills Siddiq but orders him to stay down. Morgan clears out other areas but sees Gavin again, who continues to tell him, “You know what it is!”

Maggie and Rick run out of the Hilltop’s gate to continue firing at the Saviors. They get away. “I wanted them dead,” Maggie says. “All of them. Negan, most of all.”

Rick tells Maggie he tried to kill Negan on their journey here. He didn’t, but he tried.

Continued

The next day, walkers are piled up against the Hilltop’s walls.

Tara and Daryl discuss Dwight shooting her. “I was with the Governor,” Tara tells Daryl.

Daryl references his brother and says he would be with the Saviors if he were still around. Tara has been vouching for Dwight. “I saw him try and help us win,” she tells Daryl.

Inside, Rick removes barricades from Hilltop windows. Michonne comes in. She saved him a turnip. He is working relentlessly, saying the windows need to be open to get the kids inside some air. Michonne wants to look at Rick’s cut. She starts to help him and he explains that he “had to try” to kill Negan when he had the opportunity yesterday.

Outside, Jerry digs graves with Cal. Bodies have been piled into a pick up truck. Maggie approaches and cuts Alden’s hands free. She will let him bury the Saviors, but he insists those aren’t his people and he is glad to see them that way.

Diane of the Kingdom tells Maggie she is a good leader. “I knew it before but last night you saved the gates, you saved the community, you saved lives,” Diane says.

“I sent Negan that body in a box to make him mad,” Maggie says. “To lure him here because I wanted my husband’s grave to be the last thing he saw, even if it came with a cost. I don’t know if that makes me a good leader. I do know that the only regret I have is that Negan is not in that pile of bodies.”

Continued

In the infirmary, Carol sits with Tobin. She apologizes for how she left Alexandria.

“I guess I had been wondering, was any of it real?” Tobin asks.

“I didn’t want it to be real,” she tells him. “I was pretending.”

“Well, go easy on me here,” he says.

“I was trying to live a life,” Carol tells him, but when the Saviors weren’t eliminated, she couldn’t. “I felt like maybe it wasn’t gonna be pretend again. Maybe.”

“That just might be one of the nicest things anybody’s ever said to me,” Tobin tells her. “You gonna leave again? After it’s over?”

“I think I might just accept that some of us are lucky enough to just live and some of us are lucky enough to just fight,” Carol tells him.

Tobin insists, “The end of the fight is what we’re fighting for.”

Alden buries the dead Saviors, Jesus keeps an eye on the prisoners, and Henry comes across a gun.

Continued

On the Barrington House’s steps, Siddiq offers to treat Rick’s wound to prevent infection. Siddiq tells him a prayer for the dead he heard when he was a little boy.

“Do not send us astray after that,” Siddiq tells him of its ending. Rick, however, shuts it down.

Inside, Hilltop survivors thank Maggie for her work. She watches everyone pile onto each other and sleep on the floor inside.

Back in the infirmary, Tobin’s breathing gets heavy. Time passes and the people in the infirmary begin to show signs of the infection. A man goes out to get the doctor but Tobin emerges and eats him. Dana moves in to investigate and discovers the blood on the floor and gets bitten herself.

The walkers move in on the Barrington House. One tumbles down the stairs while others walk inside.

Continued

Outside, Henry approaches Gregory in his prison. Gregory begs to be let out but Henry wants to know who killed his brother. Gregory tries to reason with Henry and get the gun from him and says killing whoever killed Benjamin will make Henry feel better. Alden steps up as Henry threatens to kill people until he finds out. He promises it won’t make him feel better.

Suddenly, screams ring out from the House.

Inside, Maggie sees people getting eaten by walkers. Daryl rushes in to help people. Ezekiel watches. Siddiq rushes in and tries to stop blood flow as Rick chops off an arm. Michonne and Jesus put walkers down inside.

They flea from the House and Jared watches everyone flea from the House.

Henry enters the prison and demands they reveal themselves before he starts shooting. A Savior has now become a walker and starts attacking the prisoners. Jared tackles Henry and leads everyone out. Gregory thinks about helping Henry but runs and leaves him behind.

Continued

Inside, Rick and Daryl put down the walkers. They wonder, with Morgan, how this happened.

Upstairs, Tobin tries to eat someone else. Carol rushes in and sees Tobin, pulls him off, and puts him down. Daryl, Maggie, and Rick rush in. “He wasn’t bit but he turned,” Carol tells them.

Rick realizes Negan’s bat was covered in walker blood. He is using walker guts to make them kill their own. A Hilltopper in bed realizes he is infected by the wound on his arm.

Later, Tara sits on a bed surrounded by Enid, Rosita, and others. Rick and Daryl enter. Tara questions how this happened. “The Saviors did something to their weapons,” Daryl tells her. “Everyone they cut up, got shot, they all turned.”

They realize this means Tara will die, too. “When we were out there and you said you were done waiting, I could’ve killed him,” Daryl says. “I should’ve.”

“He wanted to be here,” Tara insists.

Continued

Outside, Siddiq wrestles with walkers. Alden rescues him. Maggie finds him and learns that the Saviors are trying to escape. Alden insists he stayed for a reason despite having plenty of chances to run.

The next day, Carol and Ezekiel search for Henry. The kid is missing. Enid comes in to tell everyone that Henry broke into the pen before escaping. Everyone rushes to find him but Morgan stays behind, hearing from Gavin once again. “You know what it is,” over and over again.

Later, Maggie watches Jerry and Jesus bury more bodies. Maggie has remorse for luring the Saviors here in an effort to kill Negan. Rick walks away as everyone stands near the much larger graveyard.