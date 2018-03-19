‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: The Key

The episode begins with a conversation between Negan and Dwight. Dwight explains how he ended up near the Hilltop and with the Saviors who found. Negan seems suspicious but tells Dwight he did a good job and it’s time to get to work.

Outside, Negan encourages his Saviors to continue covering their weapons with walker guts. He tells Simon the Hilltop is going to drop to its knees but Simon seems to have something else mind. Dwight emerges and sees everyone preparing. Simon has everyone rounded up and tells everyone to avoid headshots and allow people to turn. Dwight gets on his bike but Simon insists he rides with him instead. Simon says it’s what Negan wants, so they don’t have a choice anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dwight abides and rides with Simon. The Saviors pack it in and roll out. Negan walks out last, packs Lucille into a bucket of muck, tells her she is beautiful, and rides out last in his black Charger.

Continued

Rick and Michonne enter the Hilltop. They’re greeted by Maggie, Enid, Jerry, Judith, and Barbara. Rick sees Saviors in the prison before taking Judith. Daryl is standing by, analyzing Rick.

Later, Rick is kneeling over Glenn’s grave. Daryl joins him. “I think about the people that are gone and the people that are still here. It ain’t right and it ain’t fair,” Daryl said. “About what I did at Sanctuary trying to end it real quick, I just wanted it done. I didn’t wanna give them another chance. Not again. And I didn’t care who was there. I don’t know if that makes it right.”

Rick says it’s right. He should have only worried about their people. Rick is ready, now, though, to go to battle. Rick suggests they split up to cover more ground and also insists he is okay. He goes on to thank Daryl for getting everyone to Hilltop.

Later, Maggie watches Rick ride out in the truck. She asks Rosita if he can come back from the loss of Carl. Rosita asks, “Have you come back? We just keep going.” She thinks it will be harder when everything is over and quiet but Maggie and Rosita agree it will be easier when Negan is dead.

In the distance, Maggie spots some sort of shiny flag hoisted above a small crate.

Continued

Elsewhere, the Saviors ride out for Hilltop. Simon questions Dwight’s perspective of it. Dwight supports it but Simon wants to “get weird” and honest. He questions whether or not the Hilltop will ever actually fold and behave but Dwight deflects by saying he doesn’t get paid to think. It prompts Simon to express his doubts of the desired outcome.

“We’ve thrown a lot at Rick, the widow, the king, and they just keep coming,” Simon said. “They don’t scare!”

Back at Hilltop, Rosita pulls in with the flag Maggie saw. “If you fill the crates with food or phonograph records, I will gladly exchange for a key to your future,” a note in the crate said.

Michonne rules this can’t be the Saviors because they would blow through the gates for a big show. “What if it’s someone who actually wants to help?” Michonne asks. Maggie suggests they simply miss out on the help rather than risk dying. Enid agrees. Michonne will go out on her own and Rosita will join her.

Elsewhere, Rick is waiting for Negan’s convoy by listening to their radio. He sees them go by and hops in his car after seeing Negan alone in his.

Moments later, Rick emerges from an alley and plows into Negan’s car. Simon and Dwight see he got hit. Rick chases. Simon rules only one guy ran into their leader. He orders everyone to stay off radio. They meet outside the cars and Simon rules he and Dwight will follow in an effort not to buy into potential bait to divide them.

Continued

The walker guts have spilled all over Negan’s car. It is on its side. Rick has crashed into a pole. He stumbles out of his truck and unloads a gun on Negan’s car. Negan hides out and takes off as walkers approach.

Rick chases Negan into a building. They fight and chase one another. Rick catches him but runs out of bullets. Negan invites him up the stairs, expecting to hit him with a bloody Lucille but Rick throws his ax, prompting him to fall through the stairs. Rick swings his ax at Negan’s hand but he falls down.

Elsewhere, Michonne, Maggie, and Enid come upon a van in the road. A woman gets out wearing a pantsuit. She introduces herself as Georgie, with Hilda and Mitch. She says a lot about fancy music and survival skills. “I come baring knowledge and trade,” she says. “I’ve made the same offer before. Fill the crates, get the knowledge. It’s not a trick.”

Rosita asks how many communities she has found. “Not many, at all, and not one for a very long time,” she tells her. “The dead have brought out our best and worst.”

She wants to “exercise,” trust. Enid questions her, though, and says they’re lying.

“I can divine that you are a fine group,” Georgie says. “Manners not withstanding.” Maggie, however, shuts the notion down, and rules these people are coming back to Hilltop.

Continued

Rick continues his pursuit of Negan. “Are you still alive?” Rick asks.

“Like a god—n cat,” Negan responds. He is desperately searching for Lucille but a walker starts following him. Rick questions where his people are and why they’re not here. Negan insists they’re coming.

“This is where you die,” Rick tells him. “In the dark, all alone.”

Negan asks what Rick’s problem is. He just wanted to save him, like he did the Saviors, Hilltop, and Kingdom. No one lost people after he took over and everyone was doing fine before Rick Grimes. Rick comes across a sign that says, “Eaters,” as Negan continues his search for Lucille and spouts about Rick failing his people.

Negan offers a one-time deal in the memory of Carl. “You get Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria to fall in line and the arrangement is back in place,” and he is forgiven. From there, the half-deal becomes 20-percent but Rick has to come be a janitor at the Sanctuary. Rick, however, doesn’t trust the deal, seeing as he killed all of the Scavengers. Negan is silent. Negan is mad upon realizing Simon killed them all.

“It’s times like this you realize who your true friends are,” Rick says.

“No one is coming for me,” Negan realizes. In that moment, Rick finds Lucille.

Continued

Simon and Dwight journey through the streets together. Simon asks is Dwight ever wanted to kill Negan. Dwight sarcastically references when he took his wife or burnt his face.

“You were an adult, you did what you had to to live,” Simon says. “And yet, our leader is not doing the same. If it was my call, we’d say ‘Enough!’” He thinks the Saviors you branch out and expand and move on from past discomforts. Simon asks Dwight, once and for all, to just move on with him.

They stumble upon Negan’s car and realize Negan could be anywhere. “Just cause he walked away doesn’t mean he’s breathing,” Simon said. They can keep looking or they can walk away. “This is a critical part in our history,” Simon tells him.

A naked walker approaches from the distance. Dwight lights a cigarette from precious box and use it to light Negan’s car on fire. A naked walker is approaching them. He and Simon walk away.

Continued

Maggie keeps Georgie and her people outside of the Barrington House.

Michonne enters Maggie’s office. She wants to make the deal and let them go before the Saviors arrive. Maggie, however, wants to keep all of the food. Enid wants to take their stuff or someone else will. She thinks people will die here and they should care more about themselves than anyone else. Michonne, however, points out that Carl rescued Siddiq and now they have a doctor and friend. Enid suggests being brave is what got Carl killed.

“Step back,” Michonne tells her.

“Things don’t just work out,” Maggie says.

“No, no, they don’t,” Michonne says. “I think he knew that. He didn’t give up on who Rick wanted him to be and we can’t on who he wanted us to be. We can’t.”

Michonne exits and Maggie looks out the door to see Judith.

Continued

Rick continues his pursuit of Negan. “Sooner or later, you were gonna meet someone like me,” Rick tells him. “You can’t save me.” He blames Negan’s inability to save anyone to his lack of caring about anyone. He uses people to bring him food, to protect him, and sleep with him. Rick, however, is burning Lucille and breaking down the “eaters” sign.

Walkers break free. Rick fights them off and they start on fire. Negan comes in to get Lucille back. A fight ensues. Negan gets ahold of Lucille and makes a break for it. Rick makes his way out and chases him.

At the Hilltop, Maggie emerges with the crates filled with records. Georgie accepts and will change the terms. She will now give the Hilltop a sizable portion of her food in exchange for “records and good faith.” She will be going away and might not be back for a while.

She hands over plans to create windmills, aquaducts, grain, and more. The book is called, “The Key to the Future.” Georgie says it has been an evolving document since the coffee shop. Georgie and her people back up and head out.

“I killed Natania,” Enid suddenly tells Michonne. “I killed her and I’m alive. Carl saved someone and he’s dead. How the hell are we supposed to do this? Are we supposed to just stop fighting?”

“I don’t think Carl wanted us to stop fighting for our future but I think he was telling us that to get to our future it’s gonna take more than just fighting,” Michonne says. “We’re gonna fight them but there’s gotta be something after.”

Meanwhile, Simon and Dwight return to the Saviors. Dwight says the only found blood. Simon asks, “Who are you?” to the men. They are all Negan. He suggests they accept that the Hilltop and its people will not listen. Against the plan he convinced Dwight to get on board with, he wants to kill every single one of them.”

Moments later, Negan wakes up in the passenger seat of a car. Jadis is driving and she has a gun to his head.