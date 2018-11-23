‘The Walking Dead’ Tribute Video Gives Rick Grimes A Johnny Cash “Hurt” Sendoff

A new video paying tribute to Rick Grimes‘ journey on The Walking Dead and Andrew Lincoln‘s request of his farewell being paired with Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” hs surfaced online.

The video above, created by YouTube user tstudios, pulls elements of Rick’s post-apocalyptic journey through nine season of The Walking Dead together, including his final words of “I found them.” After all, he did start as a man looking his family, only to find them in his final moments. While Rick was not killed, he is not expected to appear on The Walking Dead any time soon or possibly ever again. Instead, Rick’s journey will continue through a series of films on AMC. At the time of publishing, tstudios’ video had more than 56,000 views!

“There’s something beautiful in the original DNA of the show in that it is all about change,” Lincoln told EW. “The show will live on and it will continue to be great. We knew it was happening when Lennie [James] left for the other show and it was brilliant.”

“It’s exciting because there is a sense that there is a new vision for the show. I think Angela and everybody involved in it are performing out of their socks. To the best of their ability they’re putting it all out there,” Lincoln went on. “It’s a really exciting landscape that all of the characters are inhabiting. It’s the show I always thought we’d get to when I did the pilot — a pared down, much more dangerous and compromising and spare landscape.”

Rick’s grand finale, however, did not come without a tremendous amount of care and thought. The exit doesn’t come without heavy thought and reason. “What I don’t want to do is stay too long when I think the show will actually benefit from other people taking the reins and forging a new path,” Lincoln said. “And that’s what I think is happening now. It’s beautiful watching and seeing my dear friends who are incredible actors doing extraordinary things and turning it into a new show. And that is enormously gratifying.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.