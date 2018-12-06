‘The Walking Dead’ Star Reveals Rick Grimes Movie Details

The Walking Dead movies are being vigorously developed behind-the-scenes according to Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh.

McIntosh joined the AMC show in its seventh season. Early in the ninth season, her mysterious character who has gone by both Anne and Jadis (while also having served as both friend and foe) flew away in a helicopter with Rick Grimes. As the story goes, the two are never expected to be seen again on the flagship series but instead in a trilogy of films. During a panel at Walker Stalker Con, McIntosh said what she could about the progress.

“Yeah, it’s being spoken about by Gimple now so I can be very clear in assuming,” McIntosh said. “We’re going to see where Rick is, so she would be there. That’s a long winded way to say yeah, I hope so. Things are in process right now. It’s exciting. I’m not ready to leave her behind yet.”

That’s about as close to a confirmation of McIntosh reprising her role in the Dead universe as the actress is going to be able to offer for some time. She didn’t stop there, though. She also promised some interesting developments about her character’s mysterious pals.

“There will definitely be more of an understanding of the community that they came from and that I’m going to with them, so yes,” McIntosh said.

As for whether or not she will go by Anne or Jadis, it seems the latter was a fraud to help her fit in while the latter indicates her true persona. “She’s always been Jadis,” McIntosh explained. “Whether she’s choosing to be considered as Ann or not at this point is a good question, but I don’t think she needs to be Anne anymore.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.