How Rick Grimes Movies Affect ‘The Walking Dead’ Show

As The Walking Dead universe expands into new spinoff shows and movies, the puzzle becomes more delicate to navigate. One of those expansions will come soon in the form of movies telling the story of Rick Grimes in the aftermath of his departure from Alexandria. As the story may eventually intersect with that of the characters on The Walking Dead, the story being developed by Scott Gimple does not often interfere with the narrative being crafted by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang.

“There’s every once in awhile, there will be something related to the universe where it’s more like Scott’s like, ‘Hey, you know this idea you guys have? This sort of treads on something that I’m working on right now, so can you maybe change this aspect or that aspect?’” Kang told ComicBook.com.

An example of how Gimple’s work is impacting The Walking Dead‘s narrative has already been on display earlier in Season Nine. “And then there were a few things with Rick, where it’s like, ‘Okay, Rick has to go off in a helicopter,’” Kang explained. However, fans shouldn’t expect the movies in development to impact the series in any major ways in the near future. “So, there’s things like that that are very specific, but for the most part, the show exists in its own thing, because it’s like the show is based on the comic book,” Kang said. “That’s unique to The Walking Dead, the mothership show, and so that’s kind of our guiding post. We’re not bumping up against it too much.”

In the time since Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead and took his Rick Grimes character with him, AMC has officially announced there will be a trilogy of films telling his story which ComicBook.com has learned a bit about since their announcement. As cast members such as Danai Gurira prepare for a Season 10 exit while Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have negotiated new deals which allow them to travel between different Dead universe titles, future crossover between shows and movies becomes a greater possibility for the cast members.

The announced films will tell the story of Rick in the more than six years which have passed since he left the Alexandria area. They won’t, however, be the only movies AMC delivers based on the Dead universe and its characters.

