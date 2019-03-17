‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Stars Say Popular Rick Grimes Theory Would Be “Disappointing”

The cast of Fear the Walking Dead agree a popular theory revolving around Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) would be a “very disappointing” ending to the series. Appearing at South by Southwest on Monday, stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Jenna Elfman, and Season Five newcomer Austin Amelio responded to intriguing fan theories they’ve come across during their time in the Walking Dead Universe:

“There’s a couple that I’ve heard of that I’ve liked, one is someone waking up and it all being a dream. And then the other one is government control,” said Amelio, whose Dwight is the latest Walking Dead transplant to board the spinoff.

“It was like Rick Grimes wakes up and it’s all a dream, and this whole universe is then just a dream,” added Alicia Clark actress Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Amelio admitted a fake-out “would be the most disappointing ending, though,” prompting June actress Jenna Elfman to agree.

“I think that’s way too easy,” Elfman said. “That’s why that would be very disappointing.”

Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has definitively shot down speculation Rick has yet to be stirred awake from his coma as seen in the 2010 pilot, saying last February there is “zero” chance a comatose Rick imagined the entire Walking Dead Universe. Such a revelation would be “a terrible story.”

“I think that’s been done in a lot of things, but he is definitely not in a coma, I promise,” Kirkman said aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2018. “Like, he’d wake up and Negan would be the plumber. He’d be like, ‘Oh, you were there. It was so weird.’ Yeah, that’d be awful. Judith is a ghost. Yeah, Rick is definitely not in a coma.”

Kirkman added such theories are floated “like every two years.”

“I have to come out and be like, ‘He’s not in a coma, everybody,’” Kirkman said. “And then that makes the press rounds, and people are like, ‘Whew.’”

Lincoln next reprises the role in a trilogy of television movies under the purview of Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple. The scribe previously confirmed Kirkman is heavily involved with that project.

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five debuts this summer on AMC.

