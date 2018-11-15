‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Spot Plot Hole in Rick’s Exit

In Rick’s exit from The Walking Dead, fans of the AMC zombie show may have found a problem with the show’s narrative.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

In Rick’s final moments, he blew the communities’ bridge and was presumed dead by his family of survivors. Rick, however, was thrown down the river where Jadis found him and took him away to an unknown location in her helicopter. Previously, Jadis was caught by Anne talking on her radio to the pilot of this helicopter and revealed that she had been trading people.

The problem is that Father Gabriel is still around six years after Rick and Jadis disappeared.

There isn’t a tremendous amount of conversation taking place regarding Gabriel’s knowledge of Jadis trading people. However, this is not the first time her people have taken members of the Alexandria community and its surrounding allies. Showrunner Angela Kang revealed that these people are also responsible for Heath’s disappearance back in Season Seven.

With Robert Kirkman set to appear on Talking Dead this Sunday night, it’s possible the creator of The Walking Dead might address the question.

Whether Father Gabriel communicated to the group that Jadis was trading people is unknown. Flashbacks later in the season might explain, but it’s a bit perplexing to think no one went looking for the Rick or Jadis after the bridge exploded.

So far, there has been no indication of Gabriel having relayed any information about Jadis. However, his knowledge of others being out in the world somewhere is likely why he is so strongly trying to get the radio in Alexandria to work.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.