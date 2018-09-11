‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln On Rick Vs. Maggie

Before The Walking Dead Season Eight came to a close, it teased a civil war of sorts between Rick Grimes and Lauren Cohan‘s Maggie Rhee over the decision to keep Negan alive.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Rick actor Andrew Lincoln gave a preview of what the feud between Rick and Maggie’s groups might be like. In the event of Maggie’s threats of striking her once-leader with Jesus and Daryl’s help escalate in Season Nine, Lincoln and his Rick Grimes will have their hands full.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln said. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

Season Nine will examine what the fallout of Rick’s decision regarding Negan’s fate will do to his pre-existing relationships. “I think there’s a very strong ideology from Rick that there’s problems,” Lincoln said. “Are those cracks gonna be able to mend or are they gonna move apart even wider? That makes for interesting drama, certainly.”

A book Lincoln has been reading through recently might, in fact, be indicative of what’s to come should the two former allies actually come to blows in Season Nine. “I’m reading a book at the moment about the year after the second World War and what the world was like,” Lincoln said. “People were migrating, some people were returning home and some people were never wanting to go back home because of the horrors that they witnessed. I just thought, ‘What an interesting space to explore.’ It’s interesting because nationalism, even in Germany, there were still massive — I didn’t know this — but there were still huge groundswell of nationalism in Nazis that was still proliferating throughout the world. In Europe, in Argentina, in Iran, and there was lots of people in northern Europe, as well, that were enlisting in new nationalistic movements.”

With the war between Rick and Negan having finally concluded, the aftermath might not be the happy ending some had in mind. “I’m just interested in that,” Lincoln said. “It happens all the time. We see it in the news all the time. Vacuums. What happens? What moves into that?”

