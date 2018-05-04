‘The Walking Dead’ Sets Up New Kind Of War

The Walking Dead lead characters and readers to an apparent safe haven when it launched the New World Order story but little but little, the thriving community’s flaws are being revealed.

In issue #179, Robert Kirkman‘s series slowed down the overall pace of the issue to focus in on getting to know the community with some important factors being revealed. In fact, the issue proves the zombie series is evolving far beyond a survival story and morphing into something more political and based on rebuilding civilization. The Commonwealth community will certainly draw more on Rick’s political side than his ability to survive which is actually relieving, considering the book is fresh off of two long-running wars.

Among the major reveals of the Commonwealth community is the fact that the group of 50,000 strong has a class system. They determine where people fit into their community’s lifestyles based on their jobs prior to the apocalypse. Michonne, having been a lawyer prior to the fall, will have better opportunities and a more luxurious life. For someone who might have worked at a less desirable gig prior to the apocalypse, they will have to start in a lower class but have opportunities to work their way up.

Michonne trusts it enough to want to stay behind, which of is probably heavily influenced by having found her daughter, attending a football game, and being in the upper class by default (yes, all of those things really happened and we’re still talking about The Walking Dead).

The opportunity to move up in class comes along once a year and is determined by your performance throughout the year. Some of the survivors agree with the method, others want to fight it. The upper class is touted as something to strive for but often times take advantage of their position. For example, Governor Pamela Milton’s son Sebastian is a brat who prides himself on sleeping with girls and slapping or belittling people who could harm or kill him if not for the his mother’s protection.

By comparison to communities previously introduced to The Walking Dead, the Commonwealth community still seems to be in the best shape. Looking at the cannibal group, the Saviors at the Sanctuary, or Woodbury, it seems as if the Commonwealth keeps to themselves and welcomes newcomers rather than trying to conquer them. The first opportunity to conquer a community will come in issue #180, as Governor Milton’s arrival at Alexandria unfolds, but she probably has no interest considering her first reaction to it was to call Rick’s home “a s—hole.”

While Milton may not have interest in Rick’s group, she might end up learning from his leadership style. In Alexandria, all people are basically equal, as they work for a living but ultimately do it together to provide one another with a better life. Rick has never been one to budge on his ways, so rather than a war ensuing, there might be a political battle on the horizon which could see Rick leading the new world.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.