The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Strongly Hints Rick Grimes Dies Next Issue

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is doubling down on June’s issue #192 as a “big deal,” strongly suggesting he finally pulls the trigger on killing longtime protagonist Rick Grimes.

“It’s almost like this issue is… a big deal or something,” Kirkman cryptically tweeted in response to a tweet declaring Monday as the FOC, or final order cutoff for retailers, for the issue that will feature a blank cover variant.

In a hashtag, Kirkman added, “No comment.”

It’s almost like this issue is… a big deal or something… #nocomment https://t.co/ovGquif8B3 — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) May 13, 2019

The issue follows the cliffhanger ending of May’s #191, which saw spoiled Commonwealth brat Sebastian Milton potentially succeed at assassinating Rick Grimes, who unseated Sebastian’s mother, Governor Pamela Milton, from her position of power when handing the future of the Commonwealth to its more than 50,000-plus citizens.

That issue ended with Rick doubled over after being shot in the chest, asking, “What did you do?”

At New York Comic Con 2017, Kirkman promised “no one is safe,” including Rick.

“Hopefully there have been points where you go, ‘Is this it? Is this where Rick dies?’ And he doesn’t,” Kirkman said. “One day, the moment will come where you go, ‘Oh my god, it is!’ …It could happen any time between now and 50 years from now.”

Later, during New York Comic Con 2018, Kirkman said he knows “exactly how Rick Grimes dies in the comic book.” Kirkman in 2013 claimed to have already penned the final scene of his comic book, which he admitted could change as the book is still far out from its ending.

“I know what I want the final dialogue to be. It may change but the interesting thing to me is that I can never tell anyone involved in this show what the ending that I have in mind is because the comic book most likely will outlive the show,” Kirkman told Rolling Stone.

“I can’t have any nugget of what I have planned making it into the show, because if the show ends on season 12 but the comic doesn’t end for, eight, 10 or 20 more years, my ending will be spoiled. That would piss me off.”

Kirkman added he could do “1,000 issues” of his book “if I don’t get bored and people are still enjoying the story.”

“So it is actually possible to tell a story that follows the collapse of civilization into the dark ages into the rebirth of civilization, where things are completely different,” Kirkman said. “There could be an issue 700 of The Walking Dead that’s about people delivering mail. That is exciting to me.”

The Walking Dead #192 is available June 5.

