‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Made Savage Rosita Memes

The Walking Dead‘s zombie apocalypse has limited resources and even more limited options in lovers.

As a result, fans of AMC’s zombie series have found a bit of humor in how most of the male characters seem to be drawn to the same female characters. Of course, this comes after Rosita was revealed to be pregnant with Siddiq’s baby and having several other characters on the show either currently in love with her or in love with her in the past.

Now, the meme of one man looking at another girl with his girlfriend disgusted beside him has been given The Walking Dead treatment, several times over (each having been found on Reddit).

Rosita

Rosita’s list of romantic interests continues to grow. She was introduced as Abe’s girl, Eugene fell in love with her, she slept with Spencer, started a relationship with Gabriel, and got pregnant with Siddiq’s baby along the way.

Sometimes, you just have to have some fun. It’s the end of the world, after all.

Enid

The younger characters are no exception. Enid, however, might be more of a kiss of death than Rosita. Carl and Sam both showed interest for Enid and ended up dead. Henry is still alive but “no one is safe” and Alden is currently a hostage among the Whisperers.

Michonne

While Michonne is with Rick and only Rick on the AMC series, fans of The Walking Dead dug into the comics to give her a meme.

In the comics, Michonne kept her boyfriend as a walker to protect her, before she developed interests in characters such as Tyreese and King Ezekiel. The TV series saw Michonne as more of a hardened, isolated survivor before she opened up and become Rick’s woman. It’s surprising, actually, that none of the fans have given Rick this treatment, given his relationships with Lori, Jessie, and Michonne.

Andrea

While Andrea only slept with Shane in her time on The Walking Dead, it was Dale who was all about her.

The meme above sees a whole slew of Dale’s admiring Andrea while she walks away from him, just like she always did.

