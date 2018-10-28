‘The Walking Dead’: The Governor Actor David Morrissey Pays Tribute to Scott Wilson

David Morrissey, who played the villainous one-eyed Governor on The Walking Dead, paid tribute to late former co-star Scott Wilson at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, where the Hershel Greene star was scheduled to appear before his Oct. 6 death.

The villain that stole my heart. Thank you, David Morrissey aka The Governor. #TheWalkingDead⁠ ⁠ #WSCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/amPnizchR6 — shayla @ #WSCAtlanta 🧟‍♀️ (@shaylayy) October 26, 2018

Morrissey wore a button featuring Wilson’s Hershel as well as an orange ribbon in remembrance of the actor, who died aged 76 after a battle with leukemia.

“We lost one of the great ones,” Morrissey said of Wilson during his Q&A panel Saturday, which he shared with former Andrea actress Laurie Holden.

Holden said Wilson was “a friend first and foremost,” and told the audience, “whatever you think Hershel was, times it by a thousand.” She added Wilson’s face would light up “like a Christmas tree” when they would reunite at conventions, of which Wilson was a frequent attendee.

Heartbroken hearing the news about my friend Scott Wilson . A great man and true friend. Aa well as a fabulous actor. RIP buddy. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) October 7, 2018

Morrissey previously memorialized “buddy” Wilson on Instagram and with an Oct. 6 tweet, writing, “Heartbroken hearing the news about my friend Scott Wilson. A great man and true friend. [As] well as a fabulous actor.” Morrissey then recommended 1984 romance-drama A Year of the Quiet Sun, where Wilson played an American soldier who fell in love with a Polish refugee in the wake of World War II.

Holden was among the former Walking Dead stars in attendance at Wilson’s memorial service last weekend, where she reunited with past co-stars IronE Singleton (T-Dog), Jeryl Prescott Sales (Jacqui), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori), Emily Kinney (Beth) and Jon Bernthal (Shane).

Other attendees included Michonne actress Danai Gurira, Morgan actor Lennie James, King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton, producing-director Greg Nicotero, and executive producers Scott Gimple, Denise Huth, and Angela Kang.

Ernest Dickerson, who directed nearly a dozen episodes of The Walking Dead through Season Five, also helped send off Wilson. Dickerson directed Hershel’s death-isode, “Too Far Gone,” which saw the Governor decapitate Hershel outside the prison gates with Michonne’s katana.

Wilson will reappear in the series for the first time since Season Four when Hershel returns in The Walking Dead 905, “What Comes After,” the final episode for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). That episode airs Nov. 4.

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.