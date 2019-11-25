The Walking Dead Season 10B Premiere Date Revealed

The Walking Dead is officially on its mid-season hiatus following a 2019 finale loaded with surprises. The official premiere date for the back half of the show’s tenth season has been revealed with it set to begin airing on February 23, 2020. 2020 will be a busy year for The Walking Dead universe. Following The Walking Dead Season 10’s back half, AMC will premiere the still untitled third Walking Dead series in the spring. The 10-episode first season for that series will be followed (if not split up by) the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead which will go into production within the next couple of weeks. The Walking Dead wrapped production on its tenth season earlier this month.

The mid-season 10 finale did not come without a shocking death of its own, which ComicBook.com got the insider intel from in an uncut interview with the cast member following their farewell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming eight episode run will see Danai Gurira’s exit from the role of Michonne carried out, as the stage may have been set for her farewell in the mid-season finale on Sunday night. “It was overwhelming,” Gurira admitted to ComicBook.com in October. “I mean, I haven’t talked about it yet because we haven’t really said I was done yet, so it was kinda just talking about it for the first time now but it was really overwhelming, the love. They got me because I thought I was going home.”

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus is getting quite of bit of credit for the show the cast and crew put on for Gurira’s farewell. “It was actually the night before I was finishing, I was finishing on the 4th of July so I just kinda, I didn’t think anyone was gonna really be around,” Gurira said. “So they caught me the night before and I was totally off guard and it was just, everyone was gathered, there was this gorgeous cake that was Michonne with the sword and everything. Norman did this amazing, Norman and, of course, Darrell Pritchett, the amazing man in charge of our special effects, they had this massive, really gorgeous, overwhelming fireworks display.”

Furthermore, a massive portion of the group seems to be trapped among walkers as Carol followed Alpha’s bait and many of the Alexandrians found themselves trapped in an underground pit.

What did you think of the shocking death in The Walking Dead‘s mid-season 10 finale and overall quality of the show in 2019? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

The Walking Dead will return for the back half of its tenth season in February of 2020.