A Security Issue Kept The Walking Dead Cast Off the Floor at San Diego Comic-Con

A “security issue” limited The Walking Dead cast’s level of up-close engagement with fans during the zombie drama’s annual trip to San Diego Comic-Con.

“The tone of the room changes, but it’s always enthusiastic,” Daryl actor Norman Reedus told The Los Angeles Times at Comic-Con following TWD‘s Season 10 Hall H panel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Added Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “I miss spending time on the floor, being on the floor.”

“They said it was a security issue,” Reedus explained. “We used to go and sign autographs on the floor with all the people, and last time [for Season 9], the barriers were being knocked over and people were being trampled.”

Morgan said the scene was “bedlam” and fans were “throwing their phones at us from across the [room]” in hopes the stars would take selfies.

“Literally, like two people did it, then 20 people, then 50 people did it,” Reedus said. “We were just doing like this, [ducking].”

“But it was cool,” added Morgan with a laugh. “It was cool, it really was cool. It was super cool.” Reedus clarified “nobody was trying to hit” the cast, explaining the horde of fans were “just [excited], yeah.”

Reedus, Morgan, and co-stars Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Ryan Hurst, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, and Cailey Fleming met with fans at Petco Park during TWD‘s walker horde meetup. Director-producer Greg Nicotero, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick and former TWD star Michael Cudlitz were also on hand for the event.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.