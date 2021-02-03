The Walking Dead: New Season 10 Episode Photos Released

The Walking Dead has released a new batch of photos for the upcoming episodes which are being added to the show’s tenth season. The episodes featured will bee diving into Negan’s past with his wife Lucille (which puts Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the screen with his real wife Hilarie Burton Morgan) and the encounter outside of the Commonwealth community. The Here’s Negan episode seems to be set in both the past and present of The Walking Dead, featuring Lauren Cohan’s Maggie who has recently returned but also taking a look at how Negan lost his wife.

“It’s in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It’s connected to all that,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple said. “Even like ‘Here’s Negan’ obviously has to do with Negan’s backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of Season 10. There were six episodes, six weeks. We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos for The Walking Dead Episode 10×12, Here’s Negan, in the tweet below!

Picking up where the Season 10 finale left off, The Walking Dead Episode 10×20 will see what’s next for Eugene, Yumiko, Ezekiel, and Princess. Things don’t seem to bee going very peacefully at this introduction, though.

Check out the stills from The Walking Dead Episode 10×20 in the tweet below!

For those of you asking about #TWD 1020 stills – these are the only ones we have so far. Might have more later 🤐 pic.twitter.com/XUfUPKpJDw — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) February 3, 2021

Are you excited for new episodes of The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Waking Dead returns with new Season 10 episodes on February 28. Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes from its sixth season on April 11. The Walking Dead: Word Beyond will follow later in 2021.