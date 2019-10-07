The Walking Dead Confirms Negan and Beta Will Meet in Season 10

An unleashed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst), whose counterparts emerged as rivals in creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books, will meet in The Walking Dead Season 10.

“Yes, they will meet, it’s awesome,” showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead following TWD‘s Season 10 premiere Sunday. “I won’t say any more than that because it’s spoilery. They’ll pick vegetables [laughs].”

Negan, locked up as the sole prisoner of Alexandria for nearly eight years, is sometimes uncaged on work release. The tomato-picking former Savior leader has already shared screen time with defector Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and star Morgan says Season 10 brings him face-to-face with other cast members his Negan has yet to meet.

“I think Angela just mentioned that Ryan, Beta, there could be some stuff coming up, should be pretty fun,” Morgan said on Talking Dead when asked to name the co-stars he shares the screen with this season. “Yeah, quite a few people. I did some stuff with Ross [Marquand, who plays Aaron], some stuff with Lydia.”

“Negan didn’t get to work with a lot of people. I did a lot of stuff with Andy [Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes], and then Danai [Gurira, who plays Michonne], Seth [Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel], and then that’s kind of it,” Morgan added before gripping Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl. “I’m sharing a scene with this fella, which was so much fun. Yeah, Negan’s out there. You’re gonna see him interacting with some people that he’s never met before, it’s great.”

In the comics, Negan played a key role in the survivors’ war against the Whisperers, commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton). Negan’s actions gave Beta a personal vendetta that ultimately resulted in the destruction of Lucille, Negan’s beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat.

Morgan previously said Negan’s comic book storyline, where he spends time amongst the walker skin-wearing Whisperers, was one he most wanted to see adapted for the television show.

“I love all the stuff with Beta and, as you know, we’ve added a couple amazing characters to this cast,” Morgan said during a TWD Season 10 set visit. “I hope to God that Negan makes it to those scenes and that we decide that that’s not going to be a part of the comic we don’t do, y’know? There’s been that. I’ve looked forward to some storylines and then they haven’t come to pass.”

Despite the on-screen antagonism, Hurst is good friends with Morgan and Reedus, who are also set to clash sometime this season. Hurst and Reedus squared off when Beta and Daryl engaged in a vicious brawl last season.

“I love Jeffrey. Him and I have been friends for 20 years,” Hurst said at PaleyFest in March. “Him and I and Norman, we ride motorcycles all the time. Jeffrey and I — one of my very, very first jobs, and one of his first jobs [JAG], we did together 20 years ago.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.