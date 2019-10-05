The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Says Season 10 Has a “Little Bit to Say” on Daryl and Carol Romance

After months apart, reunited best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) find themselves sharing a new dynamic Reedus characterizes as “complicated” in The Walking Dead‘s tenth year. The season, Reedus hints, might even touch on a potential “Caryl” romance.

“You will see a different dynamic from Carol and Daryl for sure this year,” Reedus told the Daily News. “It’s complicated. There are a lot of things going on that make those characters go in certain directions. You will get to see how close they are and you’ll also get to see those characters interact in different ways as well.”

The Walking Dead puts a focus on Daryl and Carol’s friendship of nearly a decade in the first episode of Season 10, “Lines We Cross,” and again in 10×03, “Ghosts.” While Daryl and Carol will spend much of this season in each other’s company, Reedus won’t confirm if the friendship might turn romantic.

“There’s been talks, I’ve thrown some ideas out there and some of those ideas have made it into Episode 1,” he said. “And those ideas kind of carry on through the season, but we do have a little bit to say on it.”

Carol is newly single following her separation from King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The former fairy tale couple were driven apart by the gruesome murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz), a loss that will haunt Carol in more ways than one in Season 10.

“There is a great bond and chemistry that I feel with Norman that I do think transcends to film and the way that writers have paired these two in circumstances from the very beginning,” McBride said. “We just feed off of each other, me, Norman, the writers, what they see onscreen, and just carry the story forward. I love their relationship, whatever people want from it or what people see of it.”

Carol’s struggles this season, and the choices she makes as result of those struggles, once caused Reedus to call Carol a “real pain in [Daryl’s] butt.” It’s part of what showrunner Angela Kang says is a “very big storyline” shared between the two in Season 10.

“We’ll see a lot of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of these two as they are at times on parallel tracks, at times on divergent tracks,” Kang previously told TVLine. “I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together. They love each other, and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.