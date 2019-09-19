The Walking Dead EP Doesn’t Think Judith Will Leave in Season 10

While there has always been a high turnover rate for the cast of AMC’s ever-lethal zombie series The Walking Dead, the last couple of years have seen more major cast members exit than ever before. Stars Andrew Lincoln, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Tom Payne, and several others have been written off in some form or fashion, and perennial lead Danai Gurira is entering her final season on Michonne. Of course, fans have started to worry about every longtime star heading into Season 10, and whether or not their time on the series could be up in the coming year.

One of the biggest names people are hoping won’t leave any time soon is Cailey Fleming, better known as the young and witty Judith Grimes. Ever since the time jump in Season 9, Judith has become the heart and soul of The Walking Dead, picking right up where her father and brother left off. Losing Judith would be a massive blow to the series, and it doesn’t seem like too far of a stretch when you consider that her mother, Michonne, is on her way out the door.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like Fleming is ready to leave The Walking Dead, at least not yet. TVLine caught up with EP Greg Nicotero and asked him about a potential Judith exit in Season 10.

“Oh that would be so sad,” he said. “Cailey’s such a rock star. I would find that very hard to believe.”

In addition to the ongoing story of Judith Grimes, Season 10 of The Walking Dead has plenty of surprises in store when it arrives next month.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” reads the official synopsis for Season 10. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.