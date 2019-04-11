‘The Walking Dead’s Melissa McBride Teases Carol Meeting Negan and Taking Revenge on the Whisperers

The Walking Dead Season Ten could see Carol (Melissa McBride) cross paths for the first time with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and avenge son Henry (Matt Lintz), one of the ten victims slain by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

“I think that would be really fun,” McBride said on live aftershow Talking Dead when asked if she hopes to see Carol versus Alpha. “But I know how it goes down in the comic book, it’s Negan, and I think that would be really interesting, too.”

Unleashing Negan against Alpha would be pitting “the biggest evil against the biggest evil,” McBride said. “Is this a way for him to redeem himself to take her out, for the people that he has come to perhaps really, really like?”

Negan does exactly that in creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book, killing Alpha and presenting her severed head to Rick Grimes to express his solidarity with the Alexandrians.

Morgan’s Negan took his own steps towards redemption when rescuing Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Dog during a ferocious blizzard, winning some respect from community leader Michonne (Danai Gurira) — who allowed the former Savior leader to recuperate in the infirmary unchained.

What happens if-or-when Carol and Negan finally meet? “I’m not really sure, I really can’t wait. I’m really loving his character though, he’s very funny,” McBride confessed.

“What was it, ‘Father Not the Father?’ [Laughs] I think he’s just enjoying himself. But you know, all that Carol knows about him is he’s this guy that killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), that was him, that was the head of the Sanctuary people. And she’s kind of put down a lot of his former followers, so… what is gonna happen?”

Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who shared the Talking Dead couch with McBride following Sunday’s Season Nine finale, offered only “stuff and things” with a coy smile.

A potentially temporary separation from husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton) sees Carol once again a citizen of Alexandria for the first time in more than seven years, a move McBride expects to bring encounters with Morgan’s Negan. Beyond meeting Negan and facing off against Alpha, McBride hopes to act opposite Beta star Ryan Hurst, who professed his appreciation for the actress in a past Talking Dead appearance.

“Gosh, meeting Negan, because she’s gonna be in Alexandria… let’s see, meeting Alpha, maybe, Beta,” McBride said of next season predictions. “I think I’m just really excited about all of Season Ten, to see where everything [goes] — this has been such an amazing season, and I can’t believe all this that happened, happened in one season.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its tenth season in October.

