The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Reveals New Character

The Walking Dead is gearing up to launch its upcoming tenth season in less than a month. With all of the promotional teasers and images revealed thus far, a new image features the first look at a brand new character and cast member. Set to debut in the upcoming tenth season is actress Alex Sgamati as the new character of Jules. Jules is a character unique to the TV series and details of the role have not yet been revealed. Sgamati can be seen as Jules in an image from The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere in the photo above.

By the look of the photo, Jules will be a member of the Oceanside community. There was a character by the name of Jules in The Walking Dead comics but this seems to be a completely different scenario. In the comics, a character named Julie was introduced in issue #7 and only made it to issue #14 before being killed off and appearing as a walker in issue #15. Oceanside Jules seems to be a character created specifically for the TV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jules will debut in The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead reads. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.