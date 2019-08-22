The Walking Dead Season 10 Synopsis and Key Art Revealed

Each and every Thursday leading up to The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere on October 6th, AMC has been releasing a small tidbit of exclusive news about the upcoming installment. The first couple of weeks included some big casting announcements and first look photos of new characters. This week, the network unveiled the official synopsis for Season 10, along with the key art.

The art features the three most popular characters left on The Walking Dead: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol (Melissa McBride). All three have played a major role in the show to this point, though that will be changing fairly soon. Gurira confirmed this summer that she would be exiting the series during Season 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the key art and the synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

Are you looking forward to the new season of The Walking Dead? What do you think of the new key art? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.