New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Midseason Premiere Photos Released

The Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere is getting closer, and two new photos are here to tease what’s next.

The photos, which were unveiled by TVLine, hint at the fallout from last year’s midseason finale – namely, the grim fate of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). One still shows Carl writing something while inside a room in Alexandria, but it’s too early to tell what exactly he is penning. Could it be the letter he began to write to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the midseason finale?

A second still shows Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) trying to clean up what’s left of Alexandria, after Negan and the Saviors basically set the town ablaze.

Ever since the Carl twist was revealed, fans have been anticipating – and somewhat dreading – what could be next. It sounds like the cast shares that sentiment, especially those who formed a bond with Riggs over the years.

“This was the hardest… Losing Steven was… the thought of the journey without Steven in the cast was unbearable but this is… I didn’t see it coming,” Lincoln said of the Carl storyline in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com.

“He has his extended family,” Lincoln said of Rick. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.