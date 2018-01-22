Watch Every Kill From The First Half Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

Skybound has released a video showcasing every death — about 224 of them — seen in the front half of The Walking Dead season 8.

The three-and-a-half minute NSFW recap runs through deaths big and small across the eight episodes, including the brutal death of King Ezekiel’s beloved pet tiger, Shiva, and the surprising death of former ally turned enemy Morales, who returned early this season after disappearing back in the series’ first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This half season also saw the loss of Aaron’s boyfriend, Eric, and almost all of the Kingdom’s military forces, who were massacred by the Saviors’ .50 cal machine gun.

The montage features death by explosion, gun fire, crossbow bolt, knives, tiger, RPG, katana, machine gun, sword, axe, bō staff, and, of course, death by zombies.

The Walking Dead killed more than 200 people in 2017, further eliminating a good portion of the world’s population that has already been decimated by the walker outbreak.

Using a ratio supplied by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman in issue #10 of the comic book — the ratio of walkers to humans is 5,000 to one — SourceFedNERD‘s Matt Lieberman estimated 0.0002% of the world’s population, or just 1.4 million people, were still alive when the outbreak went global.

In the 600+ days since the outbreak, even more people have died, dwindling those numbers even further: Lieberman estimated there were less than 400,000 survivors in the entire world.

Minus the additional 300 lives, give or take, lost between seasons 7 and 8.

The first death of 2018 will be Carl Grimes, who will succumb to his walker bite in February’s mid-season premiere.

Carl unveiled his incurable walker bite in the mid-season finale, and will perish from his wound in the first episode of the back half of season 8.

Leading man Andrew Lincoln said the death of his son is Rick Grimes’ “worst nightmare being realized.”

“The back half [of the season] is him trying to live through the unbelievable pain, in the middle of a war, and trying to reconcile this loss with what he’s fighting for,” Lincoln told EW.

Director Greg Nicotero calls the mid-season premiere “one of our most powerful episodes that we’ve ever produced.”

“When I watched the first cut of this episode,” Nicotero said, “tears were coming out of my eyes 20 minutes into it.”

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 25 on AMC.