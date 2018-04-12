Photos From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Released

AMC has released a full batch of photos from The Walking Dead Season Eight finale.

The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Based on the photos, many (if not all) of the show’s characters will be present.

Perhaps the most shocking photo of all is the return of Carl Grimes in younger form, which is certainly a flashback to his pre-apocalyptic life with Rick Grimes. It seems to be the moments which were described by Carl in his letter to Rick, in which they walked around the neighborhood to farms and encountered some friendly cows. It will be a touching scene, no doubt.

Also featured, however, is a showdown between Rick’s army and Negan’s.

Jesus, for example, is seen using his ninja-like abilities to kick a Savior down while Michonne, Tara, and others are using their guns to march into the battle which will conclude The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

“What can I say about the finale?” Carol actress Melissa McBride told ComicBook.com. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.