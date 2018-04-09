‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Preview Released

AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale.

The official synopsis for 8×16, “Wrath,” reads:

The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.

Dwight, who has been outed as the Savior traitor, unknowingly gave Rick Grimes and co. a map directing Alexandria, Hilltop and the Kingdom towards the line of fire in a fatal trap.

Rick and Michonne lead the charge on the final showdown between AHK and the Saviors, with Daryl, Carol, Ezekiel, Morgan, Rosita, Jesus, Siddiq, Maggie and others armed and ready for battle as All Out War comes to its action-packed end.

“We are worse than we were, and we can’t go back,” Morgan tells Rick, “so let’s just finish this.”

“The war will absolutely be resolved by the end of season eight,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Entertainment Weekly.

Fans anticipating death likely won’t be disappointed, but the EP told TV Line the resolution of the war “might not be what people are expecting.”

“It might not be what some of the characters even want,” Gimple added, but “it is a conclusion, and they have to deal with its aftermath.”

The EP and showrunner previously told EW the “very big” finale doesn’t just wrap up the war, it “very much sets up the start of the next story.”

Fans familiar with The Walking Dead comic books might be anticipating specific beats, but Carl’s death earlier this half season launched a giant wrench into those expectations — and how things play out in the season closer will be “quite different in a lot of ways.”

“There are some big changes that change the very outcome of certain aspects of the story,” Gimple said, adding the filmmakers are “still trying to be true to the emotions of the story, but changing some big parts of it. It plays out very differently.”

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.