‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 3: Warning Signs

AMC will air the third episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs”. The official synopsis for “Warning Signs” reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

The episode will be centered on the drama surrounding the Saviors lack of ability to cooperate with Rick’s Alexandria group. Meanwhile, Maggie and Daryl continue to wish against helping Negan’s former army, while Michonne and Rick are simply trying to create a peaceful new world. It is all fueled, however, by Saviors going missing and various characters being accused of killing their former enemies.

Still, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang promises fans should not be tremendously worried about the strained relationships. “I think [Rick and Daryl], they’re brothers, and brothers don’t always agree,” Kang said. “The beautiful thing about people who love each other so much is they can just tell each other truth in a way that people who aren’t as close might tip toe around the truth. Norman and Andy playing those roles, they did such incredible, beautiful work. They rehearsed so much and just really nailed every little emotional beat of that scene. They were excited to play it because they don’t disrespect each other. It ends in a friendly way. There’s pain, there’s disagreement, there’s different philosophies. That’s true to life. That’s true of families and friendships in America and all over the world.”

Following the new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com's After the Dead will be live to recap, airing exclusive interviews with the AMC show's Cyndie actress Sydney Park and Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.