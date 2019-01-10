‘The Walking Dead’ Teases Something Big Coming Sunday

AMC’s The Walking Dead will premiere a “head turning” video on Facebook Sunday, January 6 at noon, its social media accounts teased Saturday.

Ready, set, click to set a reminder for a head turning social exclusive. //t.co/sZsVidedS7 pic.twitter.com/T19iWeluBR — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 5, 2019

The teaser suggests a connection to the Whisperers, the new enemy group who disguise themselves as the undead that will drive the back half of The Walking Dead Season Nine when it returns in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A surrounded Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Aaron (Ross Marquand) learning Jesus (Tom Payne) was cut down and killed by a human masquerading as a walker to close out the front half of the season is just one of the many “twists and turns” belonging to the Whisperers storyline to arrive in the back eight.

“So we wanted to at least set the table and have our characters find that there is a human factor at play, but a very strange human factor that’s unlike any that we’ve encountered so far,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW.

“The masks are really creepy and strange, and coming off of the shocking death of Jesus in the moment, it’s something that our characters are just trying to process so much at the end of the season. So much has happened in the space of just seconds, really, for them.”

February’s mid-season premiere will be a direct pickup continuing on from the cliffhanger as it sets the stage for the imminent arrival of cruel Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), vicious number two Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

The survivors — including newcomers Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), who helped rescue the wounded Eugene (Josh McDermitt) in the foggy cemetery — will make “yet another strange and shocking discovery along the way within the episode, and the story kind of unfolds from there,” Kang said, before noting the return episode will also catch up with the freshly escaped Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

“He gets his jail-break, and he goes out there in the world,” Kang teased.

“So I think there’s some really cool stuff coming up with Jeffrey as Negan in the next episode as well as just in that main story having to do with the Whisperers and that unfolding narrative that happens.”

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.