New Photos From ‘The Walking Dead’ Time Jump Released

New photos from The Walking Dead Season Nine have arrived.

During The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special, a batch of new photos were shown as the show’s cast described the upcoming slate of episodes. In the new photos, the world of the AMC zombie drama in its post-All Out War time jump era were revealed, featuring many of the show’s favorite characters and cast members.

Check out the photos below, as captured by popular Walking Dead fan account, The Walking Dead HQ.

The photos see the group exploring buildings in Washington D.C., a location the TV series has never journeyed to in its eight years to date. Maggie, Carol, Daryl, Michonne and Rick appear to be at the forefront of all of these situations. They are also joined by some of the newer characters, like Tara, Cyndie, Siddiq and others.

Other photos from the upcoming episodes also showcase the worldbuilding taking place in the new season. Not only is the Hilltop’s new leadership in Maggie on display with Gregory appropriately blurred into the background, but the survivors are out in the world in full force.

As promised by Andrew Lincoln in an interview with ComicBook.com, The Walking Dead appears to be truly embracing its early season roots with its ensemble nature and mysterious exploration.

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Lincoln said. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

As the show heads into a pivotal year, not only seeing Lincoln out but also welcoming Angela Kang as its new showrunner, the cast and crew have experienced a revitalized feeling on set.

“We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!