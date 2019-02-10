‘The Walking Dead’ Releases ‘Where’s Waldo’ Parody with the Whisperers

AMC released a Walking Dead-themed game of Where’s Waldo ahead of the zombie drama’s Season Nine return, highlighting new villains the Whisperers.

The latest threat on #TWD is hiding in plain sight… Can you find the Whisperer? pic.twitter.com/iwai8590BB — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 9, 2019

This latest threat hides in plain sight by disguising its members as walkers using the skinned flesh of the dead. The tactic already claimed the life of Jesus (Tom Payne), who was cut down by a Whisperer’s blade in November’s mid-season finale.

Before Michonne actress Danai Gurira winds down her Walking Dead tenure in Season Ten — set to be her last — the star will be at the forefront of the conflict with this new threat, which she teases is “thrilling.”

“It’s been a big transition this year, with the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) character leaving. Then we leaped six years forward, which was actually kind of thrilling to get to do that,” Gurira told GMA.

“But there’s a lot of information, a lot of mystery around what happened in those six years. And we have a new enemy that’s kind of the scariest yet. We can’t tell when they’re coming at us.”

Ported over from creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books, this adaptation of the Whisperers storyline helps to push The Walking Dead back towards its horror roots.

“The show really hasn’t been scary for a while,” Nicotero admitted to ComicBook.com.

“I mean, it just wasn’t necessarily in the DNA. The last few seasons, there was a lot more of the drama of the war between Rick and Negan, the Sanctuary and our good guys, so to speak.”

When Season Nine resumes with 909, ‘Adaptation,’ it returns to the fog-covered cemetery where we last saw Michonne, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) surrounded by Whisperers and walkers alike.

“To be able to introduce these new villains and this new threat, I was really excited,” Nicotero told us. “I loved the opening of the cemetery scene. I thought it was so scary, and just something really, really different and really exciting.”

The Walking Dead Season Nine resumes with new episodes tonight at 9/8c on AMC.