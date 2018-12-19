‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9B Synopsis Released

A new synopsis for the back half of The Walking Dead Season Nine has been released, teasing what’s next for the show’s remaining survivors.

“The second half of The Walking Dead Season 9 finds our groups of survivors, both old and new, continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed,” the synopsis reads. “Since the disappearance of Rick, many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves. What they do know is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The group’s rules and ways of survival no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, and they soon discover it’s unlike any threat they have encountered or endured before. The group will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous.”

Fans of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics have a solid idea of what to expect when the show returns. On the pages, the Whisperers are one of the deadliest foes the survivors come across, and the TV series does not seem to be changing that fact. In the Mid-Season Nine finale, the group claimed their first victim in Paul “Jesus” Rovia, with the iconic “pikes” sequences expected to arrive in the back half of the ninth season.

A batch of key art for the upcoming episodes was also released, placing the Whisperers at the forefront. The new photos offered the first look at the Whisperers’ official leader and audiences will meet Samantha Morten’s Alpha along with Ryan Hurst’s Beta quite quickly when the show returns.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET.