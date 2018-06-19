‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Edits Perfect Series Ending

A fan of The Walking Dead used footage from Season Six and Season Eight to create what many a dubbing the perfect ending to the series.

The edit picks up in The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Six premiere, which dealt with Carl’s eye wound after he was shot during a walker herd’s invasion of Alexandria. The walkers and their blood cover the streets and several of the key survivors who have since perished recover together in the community’s infirmary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Rick Grimes talks to his unconscious son, he explains that he wants to rebuild the community and show Carl the new world. Since this moment, Carl has died after being bitten by a walker and Rick has written a letter to him, claiming to have found this world. However, the video ends with Carl showing a sign of life, indicating the show would have gone on with the survivors living somewhat happily ever after in their community.

It uses deleted scene footage of Glenn with his child, Abraham and his girlfriend Sasha (who is pregnant in the scene), and everyone is dressed formally for a family dinner. It cuts the scene a bit short, skipping to the dream sequence which was featured in the Season Seven premiere, as everyone gathered together as one big community. This all plays before Carl’s sign of life, which teased a happy ending for the Grimes family, or at least, the best available.

The Walking Dead does not have an end in sight, despite losing Carl Grimes in Season Eight and likely losing Andrew Lincoln and his Rick Grimes character in the upcoming Season Nine.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.