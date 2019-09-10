The Walking Dead Showrunner Promises Big Carol and Daryl Moments

In the upcoming tenth season of The Walking Dead, what showrunner Angela Kang calls “one of the strongest relationships in the show,” will be treated to some “beautiful stuff.” This, of course, references Carol and Daryl. The two survivors have been close since the fall of the world when the show launched in 2010, each complimenting the other’s personality to help them adapt and fit into the group. As for what’s coming between the two, Kang is maintaining a bit of mystery while simultaneously making big promises.

“They trust each other, they love each other, they are truly best friends,” Kang tells EW. “Obviously there’s a lot of fans that wish for more.” Whether or not they’re going to get more remains unknown. It woud be an interesting shift in the series, seeing as Melissa McBride‘s Carol seemed to have developed a relationship with Khary Payton’s King Ezekiel while maintaining her platonic bond with Norman Reedus‘ Daryl Dixon. Towards the end of that relationship, Ezekiel seemed to feel a bit of a threat from Daryl, so we’ll see if he was on to something.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They have just this special bond,” Kang adds. “They both came from trauma and from nothing. There’s some really deep stuff between them. There’s funny stuff and then there’s stuff that gets pretty hairy. They’re just kind of on this adventure together.”

Whether or not there will be a romantic element to their relationship, Kang is happy to see more of Carol and Daryl. “I love the two of them together,” sighs Kang. “They’re so good together. There are certain character pairings because we’ve been following them for so long where they’re in a scene and you immediately feel the history between those characters. That’s one of the things that’s been really fun for us on the writing and producing side to see. Anytime you put those two in a scene, you immediately feel all the weight of the things that they’ve both been through as individuals and as a pairing over the years. There’s just some really beautiful stuff between them.”

Do you think Carol and Daryl should end up together on The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season at 9pm ET on October 6 on AMC.